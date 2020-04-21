Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJH traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 1,599,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

