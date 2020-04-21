Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,925,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

