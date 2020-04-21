Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

