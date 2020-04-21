Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,431. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

