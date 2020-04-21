Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

