Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $15.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.30. 1,031,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.12. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.82.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

