Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,157 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,807,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,373. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

