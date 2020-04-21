Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,167 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 73,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

