Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Barclays cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of CRL traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

