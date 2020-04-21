Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 3,035 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 1,732,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,075. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

