Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 9,390 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. 2,309,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,592. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

