Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

