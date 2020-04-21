Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $41.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 694,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,720. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Canada Goose by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $24,779,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canada Goose by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,206 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

