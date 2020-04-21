Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.39.

CNI stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

