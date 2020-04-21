Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 24,329,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,182,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

