Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit stock traded down $14.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.15. 1,518,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.