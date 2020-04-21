Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 592,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.86.

