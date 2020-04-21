Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 3,895 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

