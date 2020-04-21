Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 6,637 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 101.1% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.