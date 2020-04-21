Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 9,885 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,498,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,326,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

