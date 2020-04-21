Canal Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,775 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,850,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.