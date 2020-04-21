Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after purchasing an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. 725,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

