Canal Capital Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

