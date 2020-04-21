Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $6,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 1,044,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.