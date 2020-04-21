Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,731 shares of company stock worth $21,846,675 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

