Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

ALGN traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.