Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 5,284,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,621. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

