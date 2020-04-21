Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,225 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 1,971,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

