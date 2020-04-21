Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,958,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

NUBD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 45,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $28.62.

