Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

