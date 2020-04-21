Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

