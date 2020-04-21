Canal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, hitting $201.57. 842,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,264. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.