Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of EIT.UN opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
