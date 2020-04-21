Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

CMD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 435,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

