Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $284.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $284.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $228.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.20 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 435,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

