CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.59. 126,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,409. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. CARLSBERG AS/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

