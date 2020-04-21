Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE CRS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $141,876.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

