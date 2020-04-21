Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 146,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,485. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

