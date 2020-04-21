Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Stake Lessened by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Catchmark Timber Trust comprises 4.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CTT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $339.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

