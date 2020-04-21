Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. 5,741,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.