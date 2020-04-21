Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €2.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.00 ($4.65).

ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €2.98 ($3.47). 18,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

