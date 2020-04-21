CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $879,939.67 and approximately $424.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.04546887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014513 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009720 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

