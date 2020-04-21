CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 5,107,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

