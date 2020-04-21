Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

Shares of LON CAML traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 126.60 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 157,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.90. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

In related news, insider Nick Clarke acquired 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

