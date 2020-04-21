Centrica (LON:CNA) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centrica to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 60.78 ($0.80).

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 31.36 ($0.41). 35,792,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.10 ($1.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.28%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

