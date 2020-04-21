CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 128,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

