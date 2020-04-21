Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

CYOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of CYOU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Changyou.Com by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

