Charles F. Serianni Sells 1,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RSG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. 998,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

