Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Cfra cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

