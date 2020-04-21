Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 7.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

CHTR traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.78. 1,177,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,443. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.